 Breaking: 257 Libya returnees arrive Lagos | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bose Adelaja
Less than 24 hours after a batch of 157 Nigerian Returnees from Libya arrived Lagos on Wednesday, another batch of 257 Returnees arrived Lagos at about 6.05pm today.

Some of the 164 returnees from Libya facilitated by International Organisation on Migration and National Emergency Management Agencyon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday

They arrived the cargo Wing of Muritala International Airport MMIA, Ikeja, aboard the Afriqiyah Airbus A330-300 with Registration number 5A-OMR

The Returnees comprise 152 adults females and 82 adult males including 9 children and 14 infants with one medical cases making a total of 414 within 24 hrs.

The journey was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration IOM just as they were received by National mergency management Agency NEMA, and pother relevant agencies.

The repatriation exercise spearheaded by IOM with special assistant from EU has brought the total number to 6, 672 from January to 28th, December, 2017.

The post Breaking: 257 Libya returnees arrive Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

