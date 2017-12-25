Breaking: Again, Assassins Invade Maina’s Family House In Kaduna, Whisk Away Security Guard

Barely five days after some haggard looking men suspected to be hired assassins invaded the home of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina in Abuja, brandishing sophisticated weapons and harassing his family members, his family house in Kaduna was again attacked at about 900hours on Christmas eve.

An eyewitness, Mallam Salisu told Journalists that, no fewer than nine (9) men arrived the house in a Hilux van and a Peugeot 406. They were said to have driven straight to the family house where Maina’s mother resides at Kawu area of Kaduna State.

While the Hilux van was stationed outside the house, the 406 drove straight into the compound and one of the occupants asked of Abdulrasheed Maina and his mother’s whereabouts.

After ransacking the house, breaking the front and the back doors and well as the ceiling in the process, and not finding their target, the men were shouting “Where Maina, where is his mother before they tiried up the security man and took him to an unknown destination outside Kaduna.

He was later dumped at the bush outskirts of Kaduna where he was found by some villagers muddled with a handcuff.

The case has been reported to the Kawo police station by one of the family members, Aliyu Maina.

Security men have been detailed to the house alongside anti-bomb experts who combed the house and its vicinity.

Some of the suspected assassins were said to be in military uniforms.

It was gathered that similar incident took place at the Abuja home of the former pension reform boss where two rooms in the house were ransacked, checking personal apparels in the house without any form of identification or a search warrant.

Maina’s Security aides who were immediately informed, arrived the rented house but some of the suspected men left immediately, but luck ran out for their leader, who was wearing a uniform believed to be that of the police. The man was eventually accosted but he rebuffed every attempt to get them disclose their identity and mission around Maina’s home. Maina’s family have since been relocated to a hotel for fear of being killed. Another man is said to have been sighted at the house at the early hours of Saturday also, but he said that the Efcc chairman asked him to be searching the residents bags and also take up a room inside the house, without any court order or warrant.

Recall that Maina has consistently asked for security protection by the federal government against the pension cabals who have been after him following his numerous revelations about their activities.

Maina’s family have resigned to fate and also urged the Government to give necessary security desired as a law abiding citizens.

Remember that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation had recently told a senate committee that Maina has assisted the Buhari Administration by providing intelligence that lead to the mopping up of about N1.3trillion naira.