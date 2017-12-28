BREAKING | It’s Official, Soccer Legend George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election

MONROVIA (Reuters) – Former soccer star George Weah has defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai to win Liberia’s presidential election run-off with 61.5 percent of the vote, based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast, the election commission said on Thursday.

The announcement by commission chairman Jerome Korkoyah means Weah will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia’s president next month, in what will be the country’s first democratic transition since 1944.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Aaaron Ross and Catherine Evans)

