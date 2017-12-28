 BREAKING: LAUTECH Teaching Hospital sacks 255, redeploys 299 staff to state service | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

No fewer than two hundred and fifty-five (255) workers of Ladoka Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital have been sacked by the management of the institution. ‎An internal memorandum signed by one A.M Ajiferuke, dated 27th December, 2017, a copy obtained by DAILY POST Thursday morning, confirmed the disengagement of workers of the teaching […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

