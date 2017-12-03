Breaking News: 3 Dead People Among Buhari’s Appointed 109 Board Members – Twitter User Points Out

The incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari is in doubt again following the recent occurrences in Nigeria today. Must people have called the president a lot of names while some also defends him but I bet no one will ever doubt his incompetence again.

We all called it a joke and laughed at it when Mr. President told the world that he doesn’t know how to make money. We also thought he was joking when he told the world he thought his age was 74 while his age is 75 though Reno Omokri said he is using football age and that the president is neither 74 or 75.

But another blunder has come to light again which makes one wonder, “if all Buhari’s administrative cabinet are grossly incompetent or is it only Buhari”. In the recent appointment he made on 29th December, 2017, Mr. President appointed 109 board chairmen of various parastals and 1258 members and so far, 3 of the chairmen he appointed are dead already.

A Twitter user pointed out the obvious with evidence. According to him;





Thanks to @RayErvero for spotting that Senator Francis Okpozo Who died in December 2016 is the new chairman of the Nigerian Press Council. To be fair, the Nigerian press is dead, too.

And thanks also to @Shanny_58672 for spotting that Reverend Christopher Utov, who died in March this year, is on the board of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research. Click here for YouTube video of his burial.

I thank @ekeneuwajeh for spotting Chief Donald Ugbaja, who died last month, on the board of the Consumer Protection Council. Click here to read Vanguard post on his death.

I don’t know what Nigerians need again to understand that the CHANGE they voted for is real but instead of Positive Change, we are only getting Negative Change. It can only be wise if we as Nigerians Change the Change.

More details below….