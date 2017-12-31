Breaking News: President Buhari Scheduled To Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.M, January 1st, 2018
The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to address the nation on the 1st of January, 2018, being tomorrow by 7:AM. Everybody is advised to tune in to listen to the National Broadcast scheduled tomorrow.
The information was dissipated on the official twitter handle of the presidency @NGRPresident and @MBuhari few hours ago. See the tweet below.
We sincerely wish he will address the nation live this time and not release some recorded message to the media.
