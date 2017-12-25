Abuja chieftaincy clash: Police confirm 2 killed, houses touched – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abuja chieftaincy clash: Police confirm 2 killed, houses touched
Vanguard
As FG deploys Airforce Surveillance Aircraft toward ensuring that terrorists plot to bomb Abuja Fails. Authorities of the FCT Police Command on Christmas day disclosed that only two persons were confirmed dead in Hausa/Gbagi community clash that …
One feared killed as police quell Bwari, Abuja violence
Suspected cultists disrupt Christmas celebrations in FCT
Many injured as Gbagyi natives, Hausa residents clash in Abuja
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!