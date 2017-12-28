 BREAKING! Osun State Lecturers Declare Indefinite Strike Over Half Salary | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Osun State Lecturers Declare Indefinite Strike Over Half Salary

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Lecturers at the Osun State Polytechnics and the state’s Colleges of Education have declared that they will embark on an indefinite strike to protest the payment of half salaries by Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led government. This is coming barely 24 hours after the start of an indefinite strike by the labour movement in the state. The […]

The post BREAKING! Osun State Lecturers Declare Indefinite Strike Over Half Salary appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.