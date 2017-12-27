Breaking: Osun workers commence indefinite strike – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Osun workers commence indefinite strike
Vanguard
Following the Osun state Labour leaders announcement on Friday, last week, over modulated salary, lack of promotion, others and the threat to embark on strike if their problems were not attended to by the government, the organization leader led by the …
Osun workers begin indefinite strike over salary
Osun Workers Commence Strike, Block Secretariat
Angry Osun workers begin indefinite strike, close secretariat
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!