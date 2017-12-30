Osun workers suspend strike – The Punch
The Punch
Osun workers suspend strike
Osun State Government workers have suspended the strike action embarked upon to force government to stop paying them half salaries. The workers, on Saturday night, announced the suspension of the strike after signing a memorandum of understanding with …
