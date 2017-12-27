BREAKING! WhatsApp to Stop Working On These Devices From Jan 1

Do you use WhatsApp on your phone? Then, this message is urgently for you. WhatsApp will stop working on a selection of smartphones and mobile platforms from 1st January 2018. The phones to be affected are: any handsets running Windows Phone 8.0 (or older versions of the operating system), BlackBerry OS or BlackBerry 10. The […]

The post BREAKING! WhatsApp to Stop Working On These Devices From Jan 1 appeared first on Timeofgist.

