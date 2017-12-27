Brighton Haven’t Made Any Bid For Moussa Dembele- Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed reports claiming that Premier League club Brighton have had an offer accepted for striker Moussa Dembele.

It was claimed earlier this week that Brighton had been successful with an £18m bid for the Frenchman, who has impressed in his 18 months in Glasgow.

However, despite acknowledging that Moussa Dembele could be a wanted man in January, Rodgers has suggested that it will take a significant fee to tempt the Scottish giants into a sale.

The 44-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: “I am not sure where it’s come from. Moussa’s been linked with so many clubs since I’ve been here.

“There’s been no contact between the clubs and Moussa is very much still a Celtic player. There is no fee, no bid, there have been no talks.

“I can’t say [he will stay in January]. I live in the real world of football and you can say things that make you look silly.”

Moussa Dembele has scored a total of 40 goals in 69 appearances for Celtic.

