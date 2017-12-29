Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Defends Newcastle’s Style Of Play Vs Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has suggested that more teams will begin to play negatively against Manchester City.

On Wednesday night, Manchester City defeated Newcastle United by a single goal with the Magpies regularly putting 10 men behind the ball and showing little ambition to attack.

Rafael Benitez’s strategy attracted criticism from Pep Guardiola, but Hughton has said that it was understandable for the Spaniard to adopt a defensive approach at St James’ Park.

The 59-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: “Not everyone realises how difficult it is against the top six, particularly City at this moment and the way they can blow teams away.

“Everyone has the right to set their team up how they feel is the right way against what is certainly by far the best team in the country at the moment.”

