Britton Wants January Signings To Lift Swansea

Swansea’s caretaker manager, Leon Britton believes January signings can lift the club from the bottom of the table.

Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of the Swans, means they are yet to secure a win from their last four games and are five points from safety.

Swansea were in the same situation last season, but signed new players in January and survived the drop and Britton hopes they can achieve the same this season.

“We have January coming up,” Britton said. “I am sure there will be some fresh faces coming in and we need that.

“Last January, the club brought some players in who gave us a big boost in the second half of last season and doing something similar will be important this year.

“We have to try to lift the place by bringing some fresh faces into the squad.”

“We want some new faces, but it’s also down to the players we have now to get us out of it,” Britton added.

“The majority of them were here last year when we managed to survive and we now have to do the same again.”

