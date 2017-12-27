Buhari and Cabinets behaves like pimps and cult members – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation has again come for the President of Nigeria, Buhari and his Cabinets. He called the whole Party, All Progressives Party, APC cult members.

He said they behave like pimps and mafa dons. He asked what the country has done to deserve the set of people ruling the country, ‘lying fiends and shady characters’.

He tweeted this on his twitter page :

“As President u claim that u cannot remember ur age. Next ur VP tells us that NNPC is not part of the Federal Government. What did we do to deserve these lying fiends and shady characters as leaders? They behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen.”

