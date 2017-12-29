Buhari assent to bills compelling gas companies to fund NDDC, others
President, Mohammadu Buhari, GCON, has assented to the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017, which compels gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region contribute 3 percent of budget to fund the NDDC. According to Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant (SSA ) to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), the Bill was…
The post Buhari assent to bills compelling gas companies to fund NDDC, others appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
