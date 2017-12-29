 Buhari assent to bills compelling gas companies to fund NDDC, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari assent to bills compelling gas companies to fund NDDC, others

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President, Mohammadu Buhari, GCON, has assented to the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017, which compels gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region contribute 3 percent of budget to fund the NDDC. According to Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant (SSA ) to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), the Bill was…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Buhari assent to bills compelling gas companies to fund NDDC, others appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.