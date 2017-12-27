Buhari behaves more like a cultist than a statesman – Femi Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Buhari behaves more like a cultist than a statesman.

In a tweet in reaction to President Buhari’s comment “I am thinking I am 75, I thought I was 74, but I was told I am 75” , Fani-Kayode said Nigeria is so unfortunate to have lying fiends and shady characters who behaves more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen as leaders.

He said APC are jettison about the exit of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar from their “dying party” and are very afraid that he may contest for 2019 presidency.

He tweeted

As President u claim that u cannot remember ur age. Next ur VP tells us that NNPC is not part of the Federal Government.

What did we do to deserve these lying fiends and shady characters as leaders?

They behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 26, 2017

Judging by the way in which APC governors like Nasir El Rufai and Bello Masari are firing shots at @atiku two things are clear: firstly that his exit from their dying party has hurt them deeply and secondly that their greatest fear is an @atiku bid for the Presidency in 2019. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 26, 2017

