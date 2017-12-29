Buhari blames security officials for Yusuf’s accident

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly unhappy with his security officials, for allowing his son, Yusuf, leave home at 8pm on Tuesday for power-bike racing. Yusuf was reportedly racing with a friend when in an attempt to overtake a vehicle, he skidded off the road, sustaining injuries that made him unconscious. The president’s only son was […]

