Buhari congratulates Christopher Kolade as diplomat clocks 85
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran brocaster, Dr Christopher Kolade, as he clocks 85 on December 28. Christopher Kolade was the former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK. The president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commended Kolade’s many years of contributions to national development as an academic, administrator and a diplomat. […]
