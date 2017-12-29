Buhari congratulates George Weah

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr George Weah on his election as the next President of the Republic of Liberia. President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, also commended the Liberian people on the peaceful conduct of the historic presidential run-off election. He described the peaceful conduct of the election as “another plus on Africa’s democratic scoreboard.

