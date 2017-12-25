Buhari deliberately created fuel scarcity to increase price – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government deliberately created fuel scarcity to intimidate Nigerians into accepting a raise in pump price. He claimed that the federal government intended to increase the pump price, but didn’t know how to go about it. Fayose made this claim while […]

Buhari deliberately created fuel scarcity to increase price – Fayose

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

