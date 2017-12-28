Buhari: I Never Hated Ndigbo – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Buhari: I Never Hated Ndigbo
THISDAY Newspapers
He stressed that he still loves the people of the South-east and would remain the friend of Ndigbo to the end. Speaking at Ikwo in Ebonyi State during the empowerment programme of Chiboy Foundation and National Coordinator of Initiatives For …
I Am Not An Enemy Of The Igbo Nation – President Buhari
Inu kwa? Buhari says opposition purporting his supposed hatred of Igbos
Buhari restates love for Igbo people
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!