Buhari joins Muslim faithful to pray for son, Yusuf’s recovery
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined fellow Muslims to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday in Abuja. The prayer session formed part of the Jumat prayers held in a mosque at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Government officials who participated in the session alongside […]
Buhari joins Muslim faithful to pray for son, Yusuf’s recovery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!