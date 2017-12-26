Buhari: Kano Government attacks Kwankwaso over APC crisis
The Government of Kano State has lambasted Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for making unsavory remarks against President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, using his group, Kwankwasiya. The State Government’s condemnation was contained in a press statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to newsmen in Kano. […]
