Buhari names APC NWC Members, Others as Chairmen of 209 Boards – Vanguard

Vanguard

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of “eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209
