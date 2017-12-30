Buhari, others pray for injured son Yusuf at Juma’at

President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslims on Friday prayed for the quick recovery of the his son, Yusuf.

Yusuf was involved in a bike accident in Grarimpa area of Abuja on Tuesday night.

He was prayed for by Muslims during the Jumaat prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman led the prayer session.

The session was graced by top government officials including Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

