‘Buhari plays no role in party’s conflict in Kano’

The Presidency has refuted accusations that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the removal of the erstwhile chairman of the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Haruna Doguwa. In a statement yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, while reacting to the allegations made by concerned members of the party in Kano said Mr. Buhari at no time involve himself in the internal crisis of any APC state’s chapter.

The statement reads: “Let me assure all our party members and the general public alike that at no time did the President Buhari involve himself in the internal conflict of any APC chapter in the country, and would never do so.”

Shehu said President Buhari would not risk his integrity to support one side against the other in the affairs the APC or any other political party anywhere in the country, saying, “Anybody who knows Mr. President’s principles would not believe any allegations linking him to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country.

“In fact, it is an irony that President Buhari, who was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly, by imposing in the President of the Senate and Speaker, two critical institutions in the running of our democracy, will now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman of the Kano APC.

“I am convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not seek his permission or clear their script with him before they dragged the name of the President into this matter. Sen. Kwankwaso, knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level.

“This group is hereby advised to stop belittling the person and office of the President by dragging his name into their local party quarrels. It is unfair to attack President Buhari over an issue he knew nothing about.”

