Buhari restates love for Igbo people
President Muhammadu Buhari has again declared his love for people of the South East. Buhari made the declaration while decrying his alleged hatred for the region. He said “mischief makers” were behind the claim. He spoke Amegu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during a special empowerment programme for widows. Buhari was represented by […]
Buhari restates love for Igbo people
