Buhari Reveals What Will Happen To Dead People On His List

The Presidency Saturday said that all the dead appointees in the controversial list of board appointments released Friday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

The post Buhari Reveals What Will Happen To Dead People On His List appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

