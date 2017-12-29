Buhari signs six new bills into law
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed six bills that have earlier been passed by the National Assembly into law. Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to Enang, the bills signed into law include the Compulsory Treatment […]
Buhari signs six new bills into law
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!