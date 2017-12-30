Buhari suffering from dementia – Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode, former Minister of Aviation on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari is suffering from dementia. He said this in reaction to the appointment of deceased Francis Okpozo as chairman of Nigerian Press Council. Buhari yesterday appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 members to fill the board positions. It would be recalled that Senator Okpozo […]
Buhari suffering from dementia – Fani-Kayode
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!