Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday, New Year Day
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 1, 2018 make a national broadcast to commemorate the New Year.
According to a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the address would be broadcast at 7am.
The two-paragraph statement read, “On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018, at 7 am.
“Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”
