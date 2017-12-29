 “Buhari Will Do Better During His Second Term” – Kano South Senator, Kabiru Gaya Says | Nigeria Today
“Buhari Will Do Better During His Second Term” – Kano South Senator, Kabiru Gaya Says

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

The Senator representing Kano South, Kabiru Gaya, Yesterday gave an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari will be seeking re-election. Shortly after meeting the President inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the senator told State House correspondents that Buhari will, during his second term, complete whichever projects he cannot complete before the end of his first term. […]

