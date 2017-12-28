Buhari will not resign, Segun Oni warns Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni says Ayodele Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State is a joker for asking Buhari to resign over the current fuel crisis.

Speaking at the end of the year party organized for APC members in Ifaki Ekiti on Wednesday, Oni said the fuel situation in the country is regrettable but for Buhari to resign is a mere joke. He wondered how Fayose will feel if he is asked to resign on the account that his stomach infrastructure does not reach everybody.

“I want to believe that our governor didn’t mean what he said, he was just joking.

“I know that the NNPC and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources are addressing this issue. It is a general problem and it is regrettable but the main problem causing this scarcity is hoarding.

“Governor Fayose is operating stomach infrastructure, how would he feel if he is asked to resign on account that many people have not eaten from the rice being distributed under this policy. So, I see this as a mere joke”.

