Buhari’s age controversy: What INEC must do – PDP
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has labelled as “national disgrace” the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari, that he had all the while believed he was 74 years. The PDP, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi in Osogbo, Tuesday, pointed out that many Nigerians and even the global community must have […]
