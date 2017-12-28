 Buhari’s Daughter Reveals How Yusuf’s Power Bike Look Liked After The Accident | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Daughter Reveals How Yusuf’s Power Bike Look Liked After The Accident

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, expressed shock over her brother, Yusuf’s ghastly  bike accident that left him unconscious. Hanan, on Thursday, displayed on her Facebook page the photo of the wreck

The post Buhari’s Daughter Reveals How Yusuf’s Power Bike Look Liked After The Accident appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.