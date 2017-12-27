Buhari’s son accident, a sign from God – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son is a sign from God for him to resign. Yusuf Buhari presently unconscious in the hospital suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. The ex-minister likened President Buhari to Pharoah in the Bible […]
Buhari’s son accident, a sign from God – Fani-Kayode
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!