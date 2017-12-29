Buhari’s son being treated in Abuja, says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is still undergoing treatment in Abuja’s Cedarrest Hospital, the Presidency said yesterday.

This is contrary to the report in some online media that he had been flown overseas.

Yusuf had a head injury and broke a limb in a bike accident on Tuesday in Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, in a text message, said Yusuf was still being treated in Abuja.

The Presidential Villa staff yesterday prayed for Yusuf’s quick recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer, which was held immediately after the afternoon (Zuhr) prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahid Suleiman.

Suleiman prayed God to continue to guide and protect the first family and all Nigerians.

He also prayed for peace, tranquillity and progress to reign in the country.

At the prayer were the President’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Col. Lawal Abubakar; Malam Shehu; the President’s Chief Personal Security Officer, DCP Abdulkarim Dauda, and other presidential aides and staff of the Villa.

Senate President Bukola Saraki visited Yusuf at the hospital.

Security personnel were guarding the hospital to keep unwanted persons away.

Yusuf;s mother, the President’s wife Aisha, returned to Abuja on Wednesday and has been at the hospital, according to sources.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement, said it wished Yusuf “a speedy and full recovery”, adding that “the APC family is relieved that the accident was not fatal”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also prayed for Yusuf’s speedy recovery. ”The PDP as a family received with shock the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari in a power-bike accident.

‘The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

”We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.”

