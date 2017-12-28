Buhari’s son ‘stable’ after bike accident

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is “stable” in the hospital after a bike accident in Abuja.

The Presidency said he was involved in the bike accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement said Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.” he said.

The post Buhari’s son ‘stable’ after bike accident appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

