Buhari’s son ‘stable’ after bike accident

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is “stable” in the hospital after a bike accident in Abuja.

The Presidency said he was involved in the bike accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement  said Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.” he said.

