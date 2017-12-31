Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son,Yusuf Buhari, who was hospitalized in FCT Abuja after a bike crash has not regained his ability to speak but doctors handling his treatment said he is gradually showing sign of recovery.

Yesterday, Yusuf who sustained a head injury and a broken limb indicated to doctors repeatedly about his hand. A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.

A source said that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury. Yusuf was drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu when they both crashed in Gwanripa neighborhood in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.

The friend, Gwandu was also critically injured and remain in critical condition.