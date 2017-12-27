Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Buhari's Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb
SaharaReporters.com
President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, was involved in a ghastly power bike accident last night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President …
Buhari's son, Yusuf suffers head injuries in bike accident
President Buhari's son, Yusuf, involved in ghastly accident
Buhari's son, Yusuf, sustains head injury in bike accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!