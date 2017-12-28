Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency
The Presidency has described as untrue reports that Yusuf Buhari, a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was flown abroad this morning for medical attention. The Senior Special Assistant to the
The post Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!