 Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has described as untrue reports that Yusuf Buhari, a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was flown abroad this morning for medical attention. The Senior Special Assistant to the

The post Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.