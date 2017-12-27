Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Sustains Head Injury, Broken Limb In Ghastly Powerbike Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was on Tuesday night involved in a ghastly power bike accident in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was gathered that he was hospitalized after sustaining head injury and also broke his limbs.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the accident in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

It reads: “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition. “The President and his wife, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son. May God reward you all.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki prays for a quick recovery for Buhari’s Son

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, prayed for a quick recovery for son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf.

May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 27, 2017

Saraki, in a tweet from his personal Twitter handle expressed his sympathy over the accident.

It read, “May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time.”

