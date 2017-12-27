 Buhari’s son, Yusuf unconscious after horror power-bike crash | Nigeria Today
Buhari’s son, Yusuf unconscious after horror power-bike crash

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports. Reliable sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city. “Yusuf was trying to overtake his […]

