Buhari’s son, Yusuf unconscious after horror power-bike crash

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports. Reliable sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city. “Yusuf was trying to overtake his […]

