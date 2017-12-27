Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings – WENY-TV
|
The Observer
|
Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings
WENY-TV
(CNN) — A joint Ugandan and Congolese military operation killed more than 100 militants aligned with a rebel group believed to be responsible for the killings of 15 peacekeepers earlier this month in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ugandan …
UPDF: 100 ADF rebels killed in DR Congo strikes
100 ADF rebels killed in DRC, says UPDF
Ugandan army kills 100 ADF rebels in DR Congo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!