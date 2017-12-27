 Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings – WENY-TV | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings – WENY-TV

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Observer

Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings
WENY-TV
(CNN) — A joint Ugandan and Congolese military operation killed more than 100 militants aligned with a rebel group believed to be responsible for the killings of 15 peacekeepers earlier this month in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ugandan
UPDF: 100 ADF rebels killed in DR Congo strikesIndependent
100 ADF rebels killed in DRC, says UPDFThe Observer
Ugandan army kills 100 ADF rebels in DR Congoafricanews
Prensa Latina –News24
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.