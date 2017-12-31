 Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram: Buratai lists achievements in two years

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Sunday that the order followed the complaint by a man, who identified himself as “DanBorno” on his Twitter account.

According to Usman, DanBorno alleged soldiers collected N300,000 from each truck driver to escort the long queue of  vehicles on that road.

“The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern  an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers

“Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“It would not tolerate any act of misdemeanour by any of its personnel.

“Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier,” he said.

The army spokesman also called on the members of the public, especially affected individuals in Borno to cooperate and volunteer information to the investigation team. (NAN)

The post Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.