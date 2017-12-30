Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018 – Daily Post Nigeria
Buratai reveals Nigeria Army's plan for 2018
Daily Post Nigeria
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has disclosed that the Nigerian Army will clampdown more on Boko Haram, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the nation. Buratai made this known at the 2017 ascension of the Aso Rock …
