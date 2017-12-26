Burna Boy Reacts To Wizkid & Davido’s Reconciliation

In reaction to Wizkid and Davido that played together on stage, Burna Boy took to his twitter to ask ‘how market’ for those who took the duo serious when they were attacking each other on social media.

He wrote : To all those who been de take serious panadol for this issue! How market? @Wizkidayo & @iam_Davido together. One Africa, space de for everybody. In fact too much space de.

