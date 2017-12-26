Burnley scare Manchester United, as Chelsea win
Burnley stunned hosts Manchester United in Boxing Day action on Tuesday to go two goals ahead, but failed to hold on and drew 2-2 to stay seventh on the log. The draw did not affect United’s second place on the standings however, even though Chelsea drew beat visiting Brighton 2-0 to cut their lead to one point. West Ham failed to move further away from the relegation zone after failing to hold on against hosts Bournemouth to draw 3-3.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!