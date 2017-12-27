Bus conductor, 25, charged with biting off passenger’s lip

A 25-year-old conductor, Tobi Ogunremi, who allegedly bit off a passenger’s lip and punched him on his face, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Ogunremi, who resides at No. 5, Idi-Orogbo St., Rabinyan, Ijoko, Lagos is facing a one-count charge of assault. The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told court that…

The post Bus conductor, 25, charged with biting off passenger's lip appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

